PHOTOS: Protests Erupt in Center City Philadelphia

Protests erupted in Philadelphia Saturday over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, among many demonstrations across the country. Floyd died as a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes; as part of the protests in Philadelphia, demonstrators took a knee for the same length of time.
However, later in the evening the peaceful protests ended and some people were seen damaging property and looting. Here are scenes from the day.
18 photos
A crowd outside the Apple Store in Center City Philadelphia as a fire burns nearby. (Photo by Dave Palmer / NBC10)
People carry what appear to be store mannequins after buildings were damaged in protests in Philadelphia. (Photo by Drew Smith / NBC10)
Outside City Hall, protesters in Philadelphia take a knee during a nine-minute-long vigil for George Floyd as thousands around the nation protest police brutality during similar events. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia, driven by anger over the death of an unarmed black man as a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A protester outside City Hall in Philadelphia. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Damage to a bank ATM in Center City Philadelphia. (Photo by J.R. Smith / NBC10)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Police at Broad and Vine streets in Philadelphia. (Photo by J.R. Smith / NBC10)
Protesters take a knee outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Damage in Center City in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by J.R. Smith / NBC10)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters take a knee outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. They held the position for nine minutes, which is about the length of time that a white police officer was seen on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was unarmed and black, died. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Protesters outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)