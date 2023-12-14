Philly's ski mask ban becomes law, goes into effect immediately

Even as temperatures dip as winter is just around the corner, the wearing a ski mask throughout much of Philadelphia is now punishable by a $250 fine.

That's because, on Thursday, during City Council's last scheduled meeting of the year, Mayor Jim Kenney returned bill number 230510 unsigned.

By taking no action to veto the bill, it becomes law, which, as noted in the legislation, takes effect immediately.

The move bans the wearing of ski masks throughout Philadelphia in places such as schools, day cares, rec centers, parks, inside city-owned buildings and on public transportation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Last month, when City Council approved the ban, there was much discussion on the intent of the bill and just which members of the community might be the most impacted by the ban.

Supporters of the bill, like at large councilmember Isaiah Thomas, said that the masks are too often used in criminal activity to be permitted to be worn without some sort of legislative action.

"I'm all for trends and things that are cool for young people. Very supportive of that stuff," he said, at a meeting in November. "But, what am I supposed to say to a parent when we leave a basketball game and harm is done to a child and there's no way to tell who did that harm or why that harm was done?

"Young people, you got to take them jawns off," Thomas said, punctuating his comments. "Seriously."

Yet, those on the other side of the issue argued that the masks are a style choice and the ban would marginalize and criminalize young men throughout the city.

Solomon Furious Worlds, an attorney with the Pennsylvania ACLU, also warned councilmembers, at that November meeting, that the ban might be considered unconstitutional.

"There is no evidence to suggest that ski masks cause or encourage violent crime," he told councilmembers. "If you'd like to address violent crime, I'd suggest housing, food assistance, child-care, things like that."

In the end, council passed the bill with a vote of 13 to 2.

Now, those who violate the new ban will face a $250 fine.

And, those who wear one during the commission of a crime will be hit with a $2,000 fee -- on top of any other legal ramifications following the act.

The move comes after SEPTA announced a similar ban on public transit.