Montgomery County

Philly woman sentenced to at least 20 years for killing man with sword hidden in a cane

A confrontation last summer ended in the death of a 31-year-old man, who was stabbed by a woman with a concealed blade. She was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for his murder in April 2024

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 70-year-old Philadelphia woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for the death of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed to death by a knife that had been concealed in a cane.

Renee DiPietro, 70, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years by a judge, which is the maximum sentence for third-degree murder, on Monday, April 15.

DiPietro, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in February of fatally stabbing Michael Sides on June 10, 2023 outside of a bar in Ardmore.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to prosecutors DiPietro went to the bar seeking retribution after her son was involved in a fight.

At the time of the offense investigators said that Sides was killed after confronting DiPietro's son following an earlier physical altercation.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said that Sides followed DiPietro's son after an incident at an Admore bar that allegedly involved DiPietro's son and a friend of Sides'.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

atlantic city 6 hours ago

AC Mayor, wife accused of physically, emotionally abusing teen daughter

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Police are searching for a car that was stolen again right in front of officers in North Philly

As DiPietro's son attempted to enter a vehicle that was occupied by DiPietro's mother and father officers said Sides confronted the man.

At that time, investigators claim, Sides engaged in a physical altercation with DiPietro's son and DiPietro intervened, pulling a 16-inch blade that, officials believe, she had hidden in a cane.

A blade that, officials claim, was hidden in a cane and was used to kill a man in Montgomery County, last month.
Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
A blade that was hidden in a cane and was used to kill a man in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office claimed that surveillance video taken from that evening shows DiPietro stabbing Sides, causing him to fall before she stabbed him again while he lay on the ground.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us