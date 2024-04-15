A 70-year-old Philadelphia woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for the death of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed to death by a knife that had been concealed in a cane.

Renee DiPietro, 70, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years by a judge, which is the maximum sentence for third-degree murder, on Monday, April 15.

Renee DiPietro, who fatally stabbed Michael Sides with a sword-cane in Ardmore last year, was sentenced today to 20 to 40 years, the maximum for third-degree murder. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) April 15, 2024

DiPietro, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in February of fatally stabbing Michael Sides on June 10, 2023 outside of a bar in Ardmore.

According to prosecutors DiPietro went to the bar seeking retribution after her son was involved in a fight.

At the time of the offense investigators said that Sides was killed after confronting DiPietro's son following an earlier physical altercation.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said that Sides followed DiPietro's son after an incident at an Admore bar that allegedly involved DiPietro's son and a friend of Sides'.

As DiPietro's son attempted to enter a vehicle that was occupied by DiPietro's mother and father officers said Sides confronted the man.

At that time, investigators claim, Sides engaged in a physical altercation with DiPietro's son and DiPietro intervened, pulling a 16-inch blade that, officials believe, she had hidden in a cane.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office A blade that was hidden in a cane and was used to kill a man in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office claimed that surveillance video taken from that evening shows DiPietro stabbing Sides, causing him to fall before she stabbed him again while he lay on the ground.