Philly theater ushers union set to strike, calls for higher wages, protections

This past weekend, the union that represents about 100 ushers who work at the Kimmel Center, the Academy of Music and the Miller Theater threatened to strike as it seeks higher wages and better worker protections.

In a statement shared Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, on social media, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local B29 said that more than 90% of its 100 strong membership had voted to reject a Dec. 30, 2024 contract proposal from Ensemble Arts.

According to the statement, the rejection comes after months of negotiations and a strike could happen as soon as Jan 8, 2025 unless management returns to the bargaining table "with a fair offer."

“Front-of-house workers are vital to the success of every performance," IATSE International president Matthew Loeb said in a statement. "Ushers are the first faces audiences see when they enter the venue, setting the tone for the entire experience. They deserve a contract that respects their contributions, meets their stated priorities, and ensures Ushers’ service and professionalism are sustainable for individuals within the craft."

In the statement, the union said they are seeking "adequate wages" and benefit contributions, clarity in contract language -- the union pointed to concerns focused on "additional work opportunities at venue outside of where the Philadelphia Orchestra usually performs" -- and clear protections regarding other events that take place inside venues, like weddings.

Also, the union claims that Ensemble Arts, on Dec. 30, 2024, attempted to bypass standard negotiation procedures. and distributed a proposal directly to workers in the union, instead of providing the information to the bargaining members of the group.

The union, in its statement, argued this "well-known union-busting tactic" was intended to "create false division between the union and its members."

“The only path to a resolution is through continued negotiations at the bargaining table—not through one-sided appeals from management," said IATSE Local B29 president Richard Montgomery in a statement. Ensemble Arts was able to negotiate to productive and fair outcomes for their workers in other crafts. Whether we are in front of or behind the curtain we deserve the same respect."

The union also noted that it will willing to return to negotiations ahead of the proposed strike date of Jan. 8, 2025.

Ensemble Arts Philly did not immediately return a request for comment on this story.