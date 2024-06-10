Philly rapper Tierra Whack performs Tiny Desk concert with special guest, Phillie Phanatic

"We came to have a good time!" Tierra Whack said as she brought out Philadelphia Phillies beloved mascot, Phillie Phanatic, as a special guest for NPR Music's latest Tiny Desk concert, which was posted on Friday, June 7.

Before making his way to London for the Phillies series, the Phanatic made a stop in Washington, D.C. to help the rapper perform one of her hit songs, "Moovies." Dancing in the background and bringing laughter among the audience, the Philly mascot's presence was enjoyed by all.

"I bleed green. I bleed red. Anything Philly is all me," Whack said as the Phillie Phanatic was leaving.

Whack let audience members know that she always carries a piece of her hometown with her wherever she goes.

Whack sang many hits from her latest studio album, "World Wide Whack." The Philly rapper was playful and creative, playing off of her grade school shenanigans.

Tiny Desk concerts are the popular video series of live concerts, hosted by NPR Music. Other well known Philadelphia native artists have also performed on the show, including icons like Jazmine Sullivan and Patti LaBelle.

Tierra Whack is a visionary who brings a new and youthful essence to the world of hip-hop and the lineage of talented Philly artists that have come before her.