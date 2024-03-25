Philadelphia Department of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney has retired, NBC10 confirmed on Monday.

Carney had worked in the Philadelphia Police Department for 28 years and began her career with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons as a social worker. She was then promoted to Social Work Supervisor and led the Intake Unit at the Currant-Fromhold Correctional Facility where she implemented gender responsive training to correctional officers, treatment staff and contractors while working with female offenders.

Carney was then promoted to Human Services Program Administrator and led the Department of Prisons’ Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program, providing treatment education to inmates struggling with substance abuse.

Carney was later promoted to the Deputy Commissioner for Restorative and Transitional Services in January 2015 where she helped provide reentry skills and educational opportunities for inmates who were on track to return to their communities.

In April 2016, Carney was appointed Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

During her tenure as commissioner, multiple escapes occurred at prisons throughout the city and Carney had to deal with an ongoing staffing shortage. During a public safety hearing in November, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner detailed several security issues in Philadelphia’s prison systems that began years before Carney took over.

Following the escape of two inmates last year, David Robinson, the president of Local 159 of AFSCME District Council 33 – the union representing Philadelphia correctional officers – called for Carney to resign and his union held a vote of no confidence. Carney did not resign, however.

On Monday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker released a statement on Carney's retirement.

“I wholeheartedly thank Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney for her long career of public service to the City of Philadelphia," Parker wrote. “Commissioner Carney led the system under times of great stress and duress. There will be no shortage of second-guessing her performance. However, I have a great deal of respect for the job the Commissioner has done. We wish her well, and thank her for the dedication she has demonstrated to our City.”

Parker also wrote that the city's prison system is "in transition, as are many prisons nationwide."

"The Parker administration is committed to making every change needed to implement a well-run prison system," Parker wrote. "A national search is underway. I anticipate an announcement of a new prisons commissioner soon.”