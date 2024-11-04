Philly police find human remains near Delaware River in Fishtown

An investigation is underway after human remains were found near the Delaware River in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, police said.

On Sunday, shortly before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Beach Street after a person who was walking along the shoreline of the Delaware River spotted what they believed to be human bones.

Police and the medical examiner arrived at the location and found the femur and tibia – the upper and lower leg bones – of a human adult at the location, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Inspector Pace said the unidentified victim appeared to have been dead “for some time” and investigators have not yet determined their sex or race. They also didn’t find any clothing near the bones.

“It’s unclear whether or not there was a criminal incident that precipitated this,” Pace said. “So at this point now it’s just a matter of conducting a forensic examination and trying to determine who these bones might belong to.”

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police continue to investigate.