Philly Girl, 17, Charged in Pottstown Double Shooting

A 17-year-old girl charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another teen, was taken into police custody late Friday after being sought for over a week, authorities said.

Jahme Barnes, of Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street in North Philadelphia, Norristown police said. Barnes is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime, and related firearms charges.

Barnes was sought in connection with an Aug. 28 shooting in the area of Grant Street at Union Alley in Pottstown that killed Dakari Rome and injured a 17-year-old boy, identified as J.H. by police.

Two gunshot victims were transported in separate private vehicles to Pottstown Hospital later that night; Rome was pronounced dead and J.H. was treated for a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

A joint investigation by Pottstown Police and Montgomery County Detectives found cell phone evidence revealing that the shooting occurred during the commission of a robbery, which resulted in additional second-degree murder, robbery and related charges against Barnes.

The investigation also found that the victims, as well as Barnes, co-defendant Kahseem Williams and an unknown female, were in Rome’s Audi SUV just before the shooting.

A search of William’s cell phone showed that Rome and Williams were instant messaging each other just before the shooting while they were all inside the car, police said, adding that, at 9:42 p.m., Rome told Williams via instant messaging to ask to hold J.H.’s gun.

Rome then handed the gun to Williams and Williams gave it to Barnes, who pointed it at J.H. and said, “what else you got?” according to police.

J.H. said he then put his left hand up over the front seat and Barnes shot him, with the bullet traveling through his hand and into Rome’s chest The 17-year-old fled the vehicle and was shot at by Williams.

Barnes was remanded without bail to the Montgomery County Youth Center.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.