Philly food trucks violating city's plastic bag ban, study says

A new survey found that 84% of the city's food trucks are still serving customers with single-use plastic bags

By Emily Rose Grassi

Food truck displays plastic bag, while a second photo shows food truck trash on the ground with a plastic bag
Most food trucks in Philadelphia are violating the city's plastic bag ban, according to a new survey.

The new research from the PennEnvironment Research and Police Center surveyed 25 food trucks and carts throughout the city.

The research found that 21 of the 25 trucks, or 84%, were still giving single-use plastic bags to customers.

During the survey, three of the vendors gave customers paper bags while one vendor didn't use any type of bag.

“I believe that all businesses should follow the current laws in order to reach our goals of zero waste and eliminate the single-use plastics that directly damage our health, environment, and waterways," City Councilmember Mark Squilla said.

The ordinance bans the use of plastic bags from “supermarkets, convenience stores, service stations, department stores, dollar stores, clothing stores, restaurants, food trucks, farmers’ markets or delivery services, but not including dry cleaners.”

It's been two years since the city of Philadelphia passed the ban on single-use plastic bags. The goal of the ordinance was to end the use of these bags that have been found to pollute the city and environment, according to officials.

Back in the spring, a study by the city of Philadelphia found that large chain grocery stores had stopped using single-use plastic bags by more than 90%.

To report a business not following the plastic bag ban, you can dial 311.

