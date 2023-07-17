Pennsylvania

Upper Merion Township to ban plastic bags and utensils in 2024, officials say

Under this new ordinance, all use of single-use carry-out bags, single-use plastic straws, single-use utensils, and polystyrene food service products will be prohibited at commercial establishments.

By Cherise Lynch

Prepare to start bringing your own bag to stores and restaurants because Upper Merion will soon ban plastic bags and utensils starting next year.

Upper Merion Township Board of Supervisors announced that single-use product regulations will begin in 2024.

Starting January 1, 2024, single-use carry-out bags will be phased out and then beginning July 1, 2024, the ban on plastic utensils will start.

It is estimated that 18.5 million plastic bags are used annually by Upper Merion residents.

The board recommends the use of reusable bags, straws, utensils, and containers due to the severe environmental impacts single-use items could cause. Additionally, there can be harm to wildlife, impacts on greenhouse gas emissions and plastic products do not readily decompose.

