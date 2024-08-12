Watch: Philly DA announces sentence for man who killed 3 teens

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit are expected to announce the sentencing of a 22-year-old man who, officials said, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three teenagers.

The District Attorney's Office said that the individual, Arshad Curry, also pleaded guilty to wounding two other people.

According to Krasner's office, Curry pleaded guilty to killings that happened in July and September of 2021.

The District Attorney's Office has not yet provided further information. However, more details are expected to be released in a press event on Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.