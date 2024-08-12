Philadelphia

Watch: Philly DA announces sentence for man who killed 3 teens

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to discuss the sentencing of a 22-year-old man who has pleaded guilty to murdering three teenagers in 2021

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit are expected to announce the sentencing of a 22-year-old man who, officials said, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three teenagers.

The District Attorney's Office said that the individual, Arshad Curry, also pleaded guilty to wounding two other people.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and others are expected to announce the sentencing of Arshad Curry, a 22-year-old man who, officials said, pleaded guilty to killing three teens. The event is set to be held at 10:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

According to Krasner's office, Curry pleaded guilty to killings that happened in July and September of 2021.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The District Attorney's Office has not yet provided further information. However, more details are expected to be released in a press event on Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us