Philly closes select park facilities 2 hours early for ‘deer control activities'

Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation has extended curfews at a number of facilities throughout the city through the end of March of next year, cutting hours when the public can utilize many of the city's most popular parks and recreation facilities.

Since Dec. 1, 2024, nine facilities -- the Wissahickon Valley, West Fairmount Park, East Fairmount Park, Cobbs Creek Park, FDR Park, Bartrams Gardens, Tacony Creek Park, Poquessing Creek Park, and Pennypack Park areas of the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation system -- have closed at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day.

During these hours, officials said all trails, parking lots and other park areas are closed to any pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian and/or vehicle traffic.

These increased curfew hours, officials said, would continue through Monday, March 31, 2025.

Citywide, the parks system closes to the public at 10 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Officials said that the increased curfew hours are intended to protect public safety as deer control activities are conducted in these parks.

For more information, find Philadelphia Parks & Recreation online at www.phila.gov/parksandrecreation.