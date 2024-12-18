Philadelphia

Philly closes select park facilities 2 hours early for ‘deer control activities'

Philadelphia has a 10 p.m. curfew for all parks and rec. facilities. However, now through April of 2025, nine park facilities, including FDR and Fairmount parks, in the city are closed to the public from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

By NBC10 Staff

Yellow Animal Deer Crossing Sign, the sign, the sky is bright blue with clouds. easy cut-out.
Getty Images

Philadelphia's Department of Parks and Recreation has extended curfews at a number of facilities throughout the city through the end of March of next year, cutting hours when the public can utilize many of the city's most popular parks and recreation facilities.

Since Dec. 1, 2024, nine facilities -- the Wissahickon Valley, West Fairmount Park, East Fairmount Park, Cobbs Creek Park, FDR Park, Bartrams Gardens, Tacony Creek Park, Poquessing Creek Park, and Pennypack Park areas of the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation system -- have closed at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

During these hours, officials said all trails, parking lots and other park areas are closed to any pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian and/or vehicle traffic.

These increased curfew hours, officials said, would continue through Monday, March 31, 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Citywide, the parks system closes to the public at 10 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Officials said that the increased curfew hours are intended to protect public safety as deer control activities are conducted in these parks.

For more information, find Philadelphia Parks & Recreation online at www.phila.gov/parksandrecreation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

‘That's my a** on the Internet': Porch pirate returns item after twerking video

New Jersey 17 hours ago

No, you should not shoot at drones, law enforcement warns

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us