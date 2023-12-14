Philly Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo resigns

Philadelphia’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Constance DiAngelo has resigned, the city confirmed with NBC10.

Dr. DiAngelo resigned on Tuesday, according to a city spokesperson. The spokesperson had no further comment on her resignation.

Dr. DiAngelo was appointed as the city’s Chief Medical Examiner in October 2022. Prior to her appointment, she was the inaugural director of autopsy at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. in 2019 as well as the pathologist assigned to the Virginia infant and child mortality review committee for over five years.

Dr. DiAngelo is also a board-certified medicolegal death investigator who taught forensic pathology and medicolegal death investigation in classrooms, autopsy rooms and crime scenes.

Dr. DiAngelo was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania, and completed a one-year Forensic Pathology fellowship at the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office before becoming the city's Chief Medical Examiner.

The city has not yet revealed any new possible candidates for the Chief Medical Examiner in the aftermath of Dr. DiAngelo’s resignation.