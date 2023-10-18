Ticket prices to see the Phillies take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona are crazy low compared to seeing them play at Citizens Bank Park here in Philadelphia!

As of Wednesday afternoon, Thursday's game at Chase Field in Phoenix has a starting price of just $7! Looking ahead to Game 6 when the teams return to Citizen's Bank Park on October 23, those tickets start at $338. That's pretty wild!

Are the cheaper Chase Field tickets worth it?

Well, that's up to you and your crew. Sure, the tickets to the actual game are just $7, but what about flights, somewhere to stay and buying food while you're away? Don't forget souvenirs too.

According to the travel site Expedia, the cheapest round-trip flight is over $500 before fees if you want to arrive in Phoenix on Thursday and return to Philadelphia on Friday.

While looking at booking details on Expedia, the cheapest hotel rooms listed near Chase Field start at just $60 for the one night.

What about souvenirs and food?

All of the travel details can add up pretty quickly but don't forget the best parts of traveling: food and souvenirs!

The Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 NLCS matchup program will cost you $10 while the official t-shirt listed on the website runs just under $40.

Chase Field's concessions offer "value items" that sell a 12-ounce soda, corn dog, value dog, or popcorn each for $2.99.

If you're looking for food outside of the stadium, the usual fast food restaurants are around as well as other dining options that have good reviews.

So, when comparing Citizens Bank Park tickets to the cheap Chase Field tickets, is it worth it to travel for the next NLCS game? Well, that is a decision you'll have to make with whoever you're traveling with.