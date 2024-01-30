Philadelphia woman charged after threatening to urinate on Frontier flight, officials say

A woman from Philadelphia has been charged after she pulled her pants down on a Frontier flight because she allegedly had to use the bathroom.

Dulce Huertas, 60 was arrested and charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault and indecent exposure on a Frontier Airlines flight, according to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

According to the affidavit, on Nov. 20, 2023, Huertas was a passenger on a Frontier flight from Orlando to Philadelphia.

During the flight, the affidavit said Huertas was served two alcoholic drinks.

The affidavit said that when the plane was about to land at the Philadelphia International Airport, a flight attendant watched Huertas get in and out of her seat claiming she had to use the bathroom.

The flight attendant asked Huertas to stay seated but Huertas started yelling and cursing but she eventually sat down in her seat, according to the affidavit.

When the plane landed and was taxing to the gate, the affidavit stated that Huertas started cursing at passengers around her. The flight attendants called security to help at the arrival gate and the captain asked everyone to remain seated.

The affidavit said after the plane arrived at the gate and the seatbelt sign was turned off, Huertas continued to be aggressive and pushed passengers out of her way to get to the front of the plane to the bathroom where she was then stopped by a flight attendant.

Huertas then stated, "Sorry, everybody," and she pulled down her pants and underwear as if she was going to urinate in the aisle, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said that Huertas didn't urinate, she stood up, put her clothes back on and continued to curse at other passengers.

Huertas then attempted to get past the flight attendants as they were trying to disarm the main cabin door but was unsuccessful and she continued to yell, curse and threaten to kill passengers.

If convicted, Huertas faces a maximum possible sentence of 21 years and three months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $355,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.