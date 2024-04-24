Philadelphia

Urn containing person's ashes stolen from car in Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a unique incident that happened earlier this week.

Officials say that a suspect robbed a vehicle and during the robbery, they took an urn that was carrying someone's ashes.

The robbery happened on the 4000 block of Teesdale Avenue in the northeast section of the city, police say.

Police think the incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Monday evening and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia police.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

