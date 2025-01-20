Philadelphia public schools to open 2 hours late on Tuesday amid extreme cold

All Philadelphia schools will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, the school district announced on Monday.

The delay comes amid dangerously cold temperatures around the region with wind chills that will make it feel like below zero degrees this week.

