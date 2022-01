Philadelphia police shot a suspect in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood, investigators said.

The shooting occurred late Monday afternoon on 27th and Brown streets. Police said two officers fired at a suspect, shooting the person at least once. Investigators have not yet revealed whether or not the suspect was armed or what led to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed the person’s condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.