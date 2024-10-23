Philadelphia

Philly ranks as one of the best places to celebrate Halloween nationwide: report

By Cherise Lynch

If you love Halloween, the candy, the costumes, and the haunted houses, Philadelphia might be the perfect place for you.

WalletHub released its 2024 list of the best cities for Halloween, and the City of Brotherly Love ranked No. 20.

To create their list, the personal finance company compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 20 key metrics. They range from costume stores per capita to the crime rate to the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

New York City ranked No. 1, followed by Jersey City, New Jersey, and Miami, Florida.

“Halloween holds a big place in American popular culture, and we collectively spend billions of dollars celebrating every year," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "At the same time, it’s also a holiday that comes with a certain amount of risk, given that children visit strangers’ houses in the dark. The best cities for Halloween are those that provide the safest conditions for celebrating, along with an abundance of activities, Halloween-related stores and good weather.”

If you are still trying to get into the spooky spirit, check out our 2024 Halloween Guide for all things scary and fun this year in Philadelphia.

