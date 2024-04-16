North Broad Street Initiative to crack down on traffic law violators

City leaders are expected to share more information about the new North Broad Street Traffic Initiative on Tuesday afternoon.

The North Broad Street Initiative will tackle traffic violations along Broad Street from Philadelphia's City Hall up to Cheltenham Avenue, officials said.

Officials say that there has been a rise in concerning traffic violations during the last few months. Everything from driving in the wrong direction, double parking and drivers ignoring traffic signals.

Deputy Commissioners Michael Cram and James J. Kelly III will be hosting a press conference with more information at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the whole thing in the player embedded above.

