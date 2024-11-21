Philly art museum offering free guided tours to local schools for limited time

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has announced a new initiative to provide free busing and guided tours for local schools to see the museum's newest exhibition, "The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframing the Black Figure."

The initiative will be available to students grades K-12 in the School District of Philadelphia and Title I schools in the tri-state area.

"The Time is Always Now" exhibit features the work of 28 Black and African Contemporary artists who use figurative painting, drawing, and sculpture to "illuminate and celebrate the nuance and richness of Black contemporary life."

Students who visit the exhibit will explore its three main themes: Double Consciousness, Past and Presence, and Our Aliveness.

"Double Consciousness" is a theory first introduced in 1897 by the African American sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois. It explores concepts of being, belonging, and Blackness as a psychological state.

"Past and Presence" explores the absence of Black figures in many mainstream narratives and shows how artists have responded. "Our Aliveness" features assertions and celebrations of Black assembly and gathering, the museum said.

Educators can reserve times to see this special exhibit online, email schoolprograms@philamuseum.org, or call the museum's team at 215-684-7608.

Tours are available on the following Tuesdays and Wednesdays:

Nov. 12, 13, 19, 20

Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18

Jan. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

Feb. 4, 5

Tour times:

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 to noon, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Each 90-minute timeslot includes an hour tour with a museum educator and 30 minutes for your group to explore the exhibition on your own