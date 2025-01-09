A wooden frame and door with photos of the former president on them were erected in Center City Philadelphia Thursday to honor the life and legacy of service of Jimmy Carter. In Delaware, the next governor joined a Habitat for Humanity project as the group that was so near and dear to the 39th president honors him nationwide.

Habitat for Humanity started in Carter's home state of Georgia in the 1970s and the former president worked with the group for the past several decades.

"In addition to promoting peace and human rights through the Carter Center, President and Mrs. Carter led the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity for more than 30 years," H4H said in a post in Carter's memory. "Together, they’ve worked alongside over 108,100 volunteers who have built, renovated or repaired more than 4,447 homes in 14 countries, all while raising awareness of the critical need for affordable housing."

Carter opening 'many doors of opportunity' remembered with Philly door raising

To honor the Carter legacy, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia raised a wall with a door to "symbolize the many doors of opportunity that President Carter helped to make possible through his life of service to others," at Dilworth Park outside Philadelphia City Hall Thursday.

The symbolic event coincided with a national day or mourning on Jan. 9, 2025, as Carter's funeral was held among dignitaries in Washington, D.C., before his body was returned to Georgia for burial next to his wife.

The Carters "worked alongside Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia staff, volunteers and homeowners to renovate five vacant houses on the 1900 block of Wilt Street in North Philadelphia in 1988 that were sold to first-time homebuyers," the Philly office of the nonprofit said.

People were welcomed to write messages on the wooden frame and door.

Delaware's next governor honors Carter's legacy by helping Habitat for Humanity build

In Delaware, Democratic Governor-elect Matt Meyer joined volunteers to build and renovate homes along the 900 block of Bennett Street in Wilmington, New Castle County, Thursday.

Seretha Todd joined Meyer in building the home that she will move into with her daughters.

"I'm probably gonna do a lot of crying gonna be amazing," Todd said. "It means so much to me and our daughters."

The legacy of the Carters isn't lost on Meyer.

"It's the best of leadership when you have someone with the humility and strength of character of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter who truly dedicated their life to the success of our country and our communities," he said.

The tributes to the Carters in Delaware continue this weekend as a display in honor of President Carter will be on display outside the JCPenney at Christiana Mall. Just like in Philly, folks can sign tributes on the framework.

"Let’s celebrate a life dedicated to service and ensure his vision of safe, decent housing for all continues to thrive," Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County said in a Facebook post.