Suspected intoxicated driver strikes Philadelphia firefighter on the job

A suspected intoxicated driver struck a Philadelphia firefighter responding to a call early Monday, Philadelphia police said.

The firefighter was among a crew at a scene along Osage Avenue, near 47th Street, in West Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m. when a driver struck the firefighters, a parked fire engine and several other parked vehicles, police accident investigators said.

The firefighter's foot was run over, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was being treated in stable condition.

The driver was taken into custody under suspicion of being intoxicated, police said.

Police and the fire department didn't reveal any further details.