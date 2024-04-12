Shootings in Philadelphia on Friday evening leave 2 dead, 3 hurt, police say

Two men are dead after two separate shootings that left several other people, including two teenagers, hurt on Friday evening, according to police.

Léelo en español aquí

The first shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Harold Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police said.

A man in his early twenties was shot multiple times in the head and neck inside a home, officers said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

The other victim in this shooting is a 19-year-old man who was shot one time in the left leg, according to police. Officers drove him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

A triple shooting then happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood, officers said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police said that a man in his early twenties was shot several times in the neck and back. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the left buttock, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by officers where he is listed in stable condition.

The third victim in this shooting is a man in his early thirties who was shot twice in the leg, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Both of the scenes of the shootings are being held by police. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made yet in either incident.