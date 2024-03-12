Did you try to go to the 2020 Great Philadelphia Comic Con? You may be eligible for a refund

The company behind the Great Philadelphia Comic Con has agreed to refund ticket holders who originally planned to go to the event in 2020.

The Attorney General of Pennsylvania announced the agreement with the Easton-based company Great Conventions LLC and its owner Christopher Wertz on Monday.

If you bought tickets to go to the April 2020 event, you may be eligible for a refund.

The event was rescheduled several times because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions before being canceled outright in March of 2021.

The Office of the Attorney General then filed a lawsuit against the company and its owner in November of that year accusing them of violating the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

“If an event is canceled, ticket holders deserve their money back, plain and simple,” Attorney General Henry said. “These defendants thought they could skirt the law by postponing the event as long as possible to hold on to the money they made from ticket sales.”

Great Conventions LLC and Christopher Wertz will pay $20,000 in restitution that will be distributed to impacted ticket holders who filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

The company will be prevented from operating and selling tickets to conventions or any other events in the state of Pennsylvania going forward.

If you were a ticket holder to the canceled event, you can file a complaint with a copy of the receipt before May 10, 2024, at the link here.

You can also contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.