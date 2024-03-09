Philadelphia

Person of interest in custody after 19-year-old shot in Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

A person of interest is in custody and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting in Philadelphia on Friday, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street at 11:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her right arm, right hip and back, police said.

Police said officers transported her to the hospital and she is currently in critical but stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

