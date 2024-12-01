Person injured in shooting at Biden Welcome Center in Del.

The Delaware State Police is currently investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Del. left one person injured.

According to the police, there was a shooting at the Biden Welcome Center, located along I-95 sometime on Sunday morning -- though, law enforcement officials have not yet said exactly when the shooting occurred.

Officials said the individual that was injured in the shooting has been taken to a hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

DSP is currently investigating a shooting at the Biden Welcome Center parking lot. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. This appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety. Further details will be shared in a news release. pic.twitter.com/C6lpUs57un — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) December 1, 2024

While police officials did not provide further information on how the incident unfolded or if there were any arrests in this incident, officials said the shooting "appears to be isolated" and they did not believe there was any ongoing threat to public safety.

As of about 11 a.m., officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Also, police officials said that further information would be provided in a future press release on the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.