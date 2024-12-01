Delaware

Person injured in shooting at Biden Welcome Center in Del.

The Delaware State Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting at a rest stop along I-95 in Newark, Del. on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

police car sits behind crime scene tape
Getty Images

The Delaware State Police is currently investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Del. left one person injured.

According to the police, there was a shooting at the Biden Welcome Center, located along I-95 sometime on Sunday morning -- though, law enforcement officials have not yet said exactly when the shooting occurred.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said the individual that was injured in the shooting has been taken to a hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While police officials did not provide further information on how the incident unfolded or if there were any arrests in this incident, officials said the shooting "appears to be isolated" and they did not believe there was any ongoing threat to public safety.

As of about 11 a.m., officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Also, police officials said that further information would be provided in a future press release on the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SEPTA 4 hours ago

SEPTA fare hikes take effect, second round of increases postponed

Philadelphia Nov 24

Bundle-Up Philly Winter Clothing Drive

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us