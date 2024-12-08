New Jersey

Person dies in fire at NJ home with ‘severe hoarding conditions,' police say

An individuals died in a fire at a home in Westampton Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, where, officials said, fire crews encountered 'severe hoarding conditions'

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to a house fire in Westampton Township, New Jersey, that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
NBC10

A person was killed in a house fire where, officials said, fire crews encountered "severe hoarding conditions," in extinguishing the fire on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

According to officials, the Westampton Fire Department responded to a fire at a home along East Pennington Drive at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

In accessing the home, officials said, fire crews were met with "severe hoarding conditions," and they faced "significant challenges in accessing and extinguishing the fire, as well as searching for potential victims."

Officials a person was killed in this fire.

Police officials have not provided further information on the individual that was killed in this incident, nor did they detail what may have caused the fire.

However, officials said, the incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
