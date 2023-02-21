Philadelphia

Person Dead in West Philadelphia House Fire

The fire began around 9 p.m. along the 500 block of South 57th Street.

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after a person died in a West Philadelphia house fire Tuesday night. 

The fire began around 9 p.m. along the 500 block of South 57th Street. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control and found the unidentified victim dead inside the home. 

Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s identity or the cause of the fire. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

