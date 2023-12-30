A Pennsylvania State Trooper is recovering after being stabbed by a man while serving a warrant in Berks County on Saturday, officials said.
Two troopers were at a home on the 200 block of Bachmoll Road in Tilden Township just after 8:30 a.m. to serve the warrant to a man in his late twenties, according to officials.
During the interaction, the man allegedly stabbed the trooper multiple times in his leg, police said.
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The suspect was taken to a different hospital nearby for evaluation before he was then taken into custody at PSP Hamburg station, officials said.
