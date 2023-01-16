Are You a Winner? $1M Winning Ticket in Friday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in Pa.

Sorry, unless you've recently been to Maine, you didn't hit Friday's massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean you aren't a millionaire.

One of 14 tickets matching the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 on the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, drawing was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions said.

Tickets sold in California (four), New York (two), Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas also matched the five white balls, but failed to match the Mega Ball of 14, the lottery said. Only a ticket sold at a Lebanon, Maine, gas station matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash option) jackpot that was the second largest in Mega Millions history.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” Ohio Lottery director Pat McDonald, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said. “It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Even if you didn't win $1 million Friday night, you could have won a lesser prize as 7,072,832 winning tickets at all other prize levels, from $2 to $1 million, were sold for Friday's draw, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Didn't win? You can press your luck with the Powerball jackpot that pushed to an estimated $416 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.