Pennsbury High School in Bucks County pushes back start time for students

The start time will shift from 7:20 a.m. to around 8 a.m., but this has not been finalized, school officials say

Time to sleep in? One Pennsylvania high school will soon have a new start time.

Pennsbury High School in Bucks Couty is pushing back its start time, but the new school schedule won't take effect until the 2025-26 school year.

On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Smith announced that the time would shift from 7:20 a.m. to around 8 a.m., but this has not been finalized.

"I am excited to continue the work of my predecessors and support Pennsbury’s commitment to doing what is in the best interests of students," Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith added that he and other school officials would take the next year and a half to adjust bus times and after-school sports schedules.

