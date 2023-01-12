Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in NJ Crash

A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck along East Springfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

An NBC10 photographer captured images of a pickup truck with its air bags deployed and a car with its wheels torn off early on Thursday morning.

Investigators didn't immediately explain what they believe happened.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.