Pennsylvania

Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run

Authorities are expecting Butler Pike to be closed for the next couple hours

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County on Friday night.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian on Butler Pike near Cedar Grove Road, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Authorities are expecting Butler Pike to be closed for the next couple hours.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us