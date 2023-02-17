A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County on Friday night.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian on Butler Pike near Cedar Grove Road, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Authorities are expecting Butler Pike to be closed for the next couple hours.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.