Pair wanted for violent assault in North Philly, victim left with severe head trauma, police say

Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects accused of a violent assault that left the victim with "severe head trauma" last month.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday, June 19 just before midnight on the 2600 block of N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Police released video of the incident where two suspects can be seen assaulting the victim.

The victim was knocked to the ground and suffered from severe head trauma, police said.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video inside a convenience store right before the assault.

Police said the first suspect is described as a male, thin build and last seen wearing all dark clothing and a white mask.

The other suspect is described as a male, medium build and last seen wearing a blue hat, black t-shirt, black shorts and blue sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime of the suspects you can contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police said if you see the suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.