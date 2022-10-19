Pair Sought in Peeping Tom Case in NJ Store Bathroom

Police are looking for two people in connection to a peeping incident inside a Marshalls store in Moorestown, New Jersey.

The Moorestown Police Department said Tuesday that one of the people snuck into the women’s restroom of the store at 401 Rt. 38 and recorded a woman from underneath a stall door. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, the MPD said.

The police department posted a photo of the wanted individuals, who appear to be a man and woman. The department did not say who the person responsible for the recording was.

Anyone who has information on the pair is asked to contact the MPD at 856-914-3092 or detectives@moorestownpd.com.