Pa. Woman Killed in Bahamas Shark Attack

A 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas, authorities say.
The woman, whose name was not released, was snorkeling with a group of five to seven relatives when she was attacked by a bull shark shortly after 2 p.m. at Green Cay, said Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings at a news conference.
The area is about a half-mile northwest of Rose Island, a private island off the coast of Nassau.
The woman had no vital signs after the attack, Skippings said.
She arrived in the Bahamas via a cruise ship Tuesday morning, the superintendent said. A private tour boat took her group snorkeling off Rose Island.
Family members witnessed the attack and, along with a tour operator, pulled her from the water and took her by boat to Fort Montagu on Nassau, Skippings said.
