Pennsylvania

Pa. Turnpike ramp to enter I-476 is closed in Quakertown due to crash

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Due to a crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania on the Pa. Turnpike a portion of I-476 is closed Tuesday night.

Quakertown Exit #44, the ramp to enter I-476 South, is closed. The right lane of I-476 north has reopened.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPennsylvania Turnpike
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us