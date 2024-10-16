Pa. Turnpike ramp to enter I-476 is closed in Quakertown due to crash

Due to a crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania on the Pa. Turnpike a portion of I-476 is closed Tuesday night.

Quakertown Exit #44, the ramp to enter I-476 South, is closed. The right lane of I-476 north has reopened.

Léelo en español aquí.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes.

Update # 1: CRASH - RAMP CLOSED: #PaTurnpike Quakertown Exit #44. Due to a crash, the ramp to enter I-476 South at Quakertown is CLOSED. Seek alternate routes for I-476 South. The right lane on I-476 North at Quakertown Exit #44 has reopened. The entry ramp to I-476 South remains… pic.twitter.com/K7CrsM4KNb — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 16, 2024