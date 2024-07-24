Pa. state police corporal shot serving warrant in Lancaster

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal was injured in a shooting in Lancaster while serving a warrant, officials said.

According to officials with the state police, the incident happened at about 6:19 a.m. when a Pennsylvania State Police corporal, assigned to the special emergency response team, was assisting warrant services in Lancaster.

At that time, while working along the 600 block of East Fulton Street, a suspect opened fire, striking the corporal in the arm, officials said.

The corporal -- who police officials have provided no further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

The suspected gunman, who police officials also did not provide identifying information on, was taken into custody without injury after the shooting.

No shot were fired by law enforcement officials during this incident, police said.

According to state police officials, there is no threat to the public following this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.