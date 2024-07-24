Pennsylvania

Pa. state police corporal shot serving warrant in Lancaster

A corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police was shot on Wednesday while serving a warrant in the City of Lancaster. Officials said the corporal is listed in stable condition

USA TODAY

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal was injured in a shooting in Lancaster while serving a warrant, officials said.

According to officials with the state police, the incident happened at about 6:19 a.m. when a Pennsylvania State Police corporal, assigned to the special emergency response team, was assisting warrant services in Lancaster.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At that time, while working along the 600 block of East Fulton Street, a suspect opened fire, striking the corporal in the arm, officials said.

The corporal -- who police officials have provided no further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The suspected gunman, who police officials also did not provide identifying information on, was taken into custody without injury after the shooting.

No shot were fired by law enforcement officials during this incident, police said.

According to state police officials, there is no threat to the public following this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

2024 Paris Olympics 15 hours ago

What to watch Paris 2024: Philly-area Olympians going for gold

The Lineup 1 hour ago

Returning to the nest: The Lineup

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us