Pa. Man Wanted for Child Rape Bit Officer in NYC to Evade Arrest, Cops Say

A 22-year-old man, wanted for the rape of twin toddlers in Pennsylvania, is being sought after assaulting two NYPD officers, including biting one, while they attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning before eventually breaking free, police said.

Isaiah John Metz, who last lived in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to court documents, fled two police officers with a New York Police Department regional fugitive task force after a scuffle at a homeless shelter in Manhattan, police said.

Metz also has an alias of Decklyn McBride, of Manhattan, according to NBC4 New York. A senior NYPD source told NBC4 that Metz is wanted on charges of raping two 4-year-old twins in Pennsylvania.

His criminal docket in York County, which is south of Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania, lists three counts of rape of a child under age 13 in addition to two counts of deviant involuntary sexual intercourse with a child and dozens of counts of sexual abuse of children - child pornography.

Police said on Tuesday that he resisted the officers' attempts to arrest him, eventually assaulting the two officers by punching them both in the head multiple time and biting one of the officers in the arm.

Both officers were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where they were treated and released.

Metz is described as having red hair, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 165 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The NYPD urges anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).