P.A. Cities Named One of the 100 Best Communities for Young People

Coatesville, PA has received recognition as one of the best communities for young people from America's Promise Alliance presented by ING. The competition recognizes communities who strive to reduce high school dropout rates and give support to the young people of the community.



“The issues surrounding youth education and success are of vital importance to ING,” said Rhonda Mims, Chairperson of the ING Foundation. “Our ongoing support for 100 Best underscores our commitment to the cause and the value we place on recognizing communities that produce measurable results for youth.”

The Coatesville Area School District and other organizations in the community support the students with foster care, education, mentoring, bridge housing, and much more.

“This award recognizes the hard work of many community members that have dedicated their time to making a difference in the lives of our young people. Mr. Richard Como, Superintendent of the Coatesville Area School District was quoted as saying,” We are proud to be a partner in the America's Promise 100 Best Communities for Young People award recognizing the school district's commitment to ensuring that all students - regardless of background or income levels - have opportunities to learn, achieve, and become active members of the community in which they live.”

Along with this great honor Coatesville also received a $2,500 grant and access to America's Promise Alliance's community development resources. Abington and Lower Merion were also among the 100 Best Communities for Young People.

