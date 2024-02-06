Pa. AG, police effort sweeps 11 lbs. of fentanyl off Kensington streets, officials say

A sweep that focused on curbing drug trafficking in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood resulted in six arrests and the seizure of more than 11 lbs. of fentanyl, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Tuesday.

According the Henry's office, the effort -- conducted in partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Homeland Security -- followed a months long investigation into drug trafficking in the Kensington community.

She said that the sweep was conducted on Thursday, Feb. 1 and focused on three properties as well as several vehicles in Kensington.

“Months of investigation and collaboration with our partner agencies led to the arrests of upper-level traffickers and the removal of enough fentanyl to put millions of people at risk,” Henry said in a statement. “My office remains committed to holding predatory dealers accountable for being just that — individuals selling deadly poisons without a concern for the human impact.”

During the effort, six Philadelphia residents were arrested -- Jose Fernandez de La Cruz, 32, Jose Fernandez de La Cruz, 23, Anneury de La Cruz, 26, Jahmire Johnson, 18, Gianna Smith, 20, and Edward Murphy, 36.

All of them have been charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and other drug offenses.

Henry's office said, during the sweep, officers served search warrants at properties along Glenview Street, Tulip Street, and East Allegheny Avenue, as well as vehicles in that area.

Through this incident, her office said that investigators seized 5,015 grams -- or 11 lbs. -- of fentanyl along with smaller amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and two firearms.

Officers also seized about $6,889 in cash.