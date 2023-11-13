Pennsylvania’s Attorney General announced new charges against Danilo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who led police on a two-week-long manhunt after escaping from the Chester County Prison in late August.

Cavalcante, 34, was serving a life sentence in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend. He was being held at the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

On Aug. 31, Cavalcante was caught on video crab-walking up a wall at the prison before escaping.

During his time on the run, Cavalcante burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships, stealing a firearm, clothing and a shaving razor to help him change his appearance, investigators said. He also stole a Ford transit van from a location in Pocopson Township, according to officials.

On Sept. 13, 2023, Cavalcante was recaptured in a wooded area in South Coventry after spending two weeks on the run. He was transferred to State Correctional Institution - Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced new charges against Cavalcante, including felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Friday, Nov. 17.

“The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public,” Attorney General Henry said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well being.”