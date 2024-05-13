Philadelphia

Childish Gambino to play Philly this summer, possibly for the last time

Donald Glover has announced plans to retire his alter ego after his next album. He released a new album, Atavista, early Monday and is also set to play the Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 21.

By NBC10 Staff

Childish Gambino performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, is headed out on tour this summer -- for possibly the last time, as Glover has said he plans to retire the alter ego after a final album set to release this summer -- and he is expected to stop at Wells Fargo Center on August 21.

On Monday, Glover announced the The New World Tour as he surprised fans with the release of Atavista -- which is a reimagined version of his 3.15.20 album.

The album includes two new tracks: “Atavista'' and “Human Sacrifice."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, he also unveiled an official music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by Hiro Murai, featuring Young Nudy.

Gambino is also expected to release his new album -- a soundtrack to the upcoming film, Bando Stone and the New World -- this summer.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 5 hours ago

NJ house explodes, bursts into flames – at least 1 hurt

Philadelphia 17 mins ago

Police ID woman who was shot and killed outside deli in North Philly

Glover has said in the past that he plans to retire the Childish Gambino moniker after that album drops.

The U.S. leg of Childish Gambino's New World Tour will kick off on Aug. 11 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and will stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 21.

Organizers said that Gambino will then begin the European/UK and Australian/New Zealand legs of The New World Tour in Lyon, FR, on October 31 before concluding at RAC Arena in Perth, WA on February 11.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at thenewworldtour.com.

Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale for all tour dates at thenewworldtour.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for North American, Australian and select UK dates.

Presale start and end times will vary by market, check listings at thenewworldtour.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us