Childish Gambino to play Philly this summer, possibly for the last time

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, is headed out on tour this summer -- for possibly the last time, as Glover has said he plans to retire the alter ego after a final album set to release this summer -- and he is expected to stop at Wells Fargo Center on August 21.

On Monday, Glover announced the The New World Tour as he surprised fans with the release of Atavista -- which is a reimagined version of his 3.15.20 album.

The album includes two new tracks: “Atavista'' and “Human Sacrifice."

ATAVISTA is streaming now.



this album is the finished version of "3.15.20", the album i put out 4 years ago. there's a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song.



the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer.



also....



little foot, big foot video:… — donald (@donaldglover) May 13, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, he also unveiled an official music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by Hiro Murai, featuring Young Nudy.

Gambino is also expected to release his new album -- a soundtrack to the upcoming film, Bando Stone and the New World -- this summer.

Glover has said in the past that he plans to retire the Childish Gambino moniker after that album drops.

The U.S. leg of Childish Gambino's New World Tour will kick off on Aug. 11 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and will stop at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 21.

Organizers said that Gambino will then begin the European/UK and Australian/New Zealand legs of The New World Tour in Lyon, FR, on October 31 before concluding at RAC Arena in Perth, WA on February 11.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at thenewworldtour.com.

Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale for all tour dates at thenewworldtour.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for North American, Australian and select UK dates.

Presale start and end times will vary by market, check listings at thenewworldtour.com.