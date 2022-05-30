Ozone Levels to be Dangerous for Some Tuesday; PA Declares ‘Code Orange'

A warning for anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis: Tuesday's air quality in the Philadelphia area could be unhealthy for you.

State environmental regulators have declared a "Code Orange" Air Quality Action day for high concentrations of ozone air pollution.

That means young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.

"Tuesday will feature a day of intense heat and poor air quality," NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna said.

"High temperatures will reach near record highs in the middle to upper 90s," he said. "While humidity levels won't be outrageous, they'll be high enough to make the day uncomfortable."

The ozone warning covers Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

"Code Orange" is the state's second-highest warning level for air pollution. The PA Department of Environmental Protection follows the federal Environmental Protection Agency's color codes, in which green means good air quality, yellow means moderate air quality, orange means unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

A Code Red indicates unhealthy pollution levels for everyone.