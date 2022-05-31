List of Spraygrounds and Cooling Centers in Philly

With the heat gripping the region, Philadelphia has opened cooldown centers and spraygrounds for the whole family.

It is recommended that you do not expose yourself to long hours in the sun, but when you do, seek shelter in appropriate places, either in the shade or with air conditioning.

An orange alert was issued on Tuesday May 31 for low air conditions, so you need to be mindful of where you're going. Each place that is available for cooling has their establishment's hours. Check before you arrive.

Lists of sprayground parks:

Joseph E. Mander Playground 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Waterview Recreation Center 5826 McMahon St., 19144

Roberto Clemente Playground 1800 Wallace St., 19130

West Mill Creek Playground 5100 Parrish St., 19139

Conestoga Community Playground 1452 N 53rd St., 19131

Francisville Recreation Center 1737 Francis St, 19130

Columbus Square Park 1200 Wharton St, 19147

48th and Woodland Playground 1414 S 47th St, 19143

Eric W (Hank) Gathers Jr Recreation Center 2501 W Diamond St, 19121



To learn more about the locations of sprayground parks use this link.

List of cooling centers:

Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway, 19143

Widener Library 2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132

Lucien Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library 125 S 52 St., 19139

Haddington Library 446 N 65 St., 19151

Joseph Coleman Northwest Regional Library 68 W Chelten Ave., 19144

Lillian Marrero Library 601 West Lehigh Ave., 19133

Frankford Library 4634 Frankford Ave, 19124

Fox Chase Library 501 Rhawn St., 19111



For more information on locations and hours click here.