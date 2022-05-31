Philadelphia

List of Spraygrounds and Cooling Centers in Philly

List of public places that families and seniors can enjoy for free

By Yolany Maldonado and NBC10 Staff

With the heat gripping the region, Philadelphia has opened cooldown centers and spraygrounds for the whole family.

It is recommended that you do not expose yourself to long hours in the sun, but when you do, seek shelter in appropriate places, either in the shade or with air conditioning.

An orange alert was issued on Tuesday May 31 for low air conditions, so you need to be mindful of where you're going. Each place that is available for cooling has their establishment's hours. Check before you arrive.

Lists of sprayground parks:

  • Joseph E. Mander Playground
    • 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
  • Waterview Recreation Center
    • 5826 McMahon St., 19144
  • Roberto Clemente Playground
    • 1800 Wallace St., 19130
  • West Mill Creek Playground
    • 5100 Parrish St., 19139
  • Conestoga Community Playground
    • 1452 N 53rd St., 19131
  • Francisville Recreation Center
    • 1737 Francis St, 19130
  • Columbus Square Park
    • 1200 Wharton St, 19147
  • 48th and Woodland Playground
    • 1414 S 47th St, 19143
  • Eric W (Hank) Gathers Jr Recreation Center
    • 2501 W Diamond St, 19121

To learn more about the locations of sprayground parks use this link.

List of cooling centers:

  • Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library
    • 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway, 19143
  • Widener Library
    • 2808 W. Lehigh Ave., 19132
  • Lucien Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library
    • 125 S 52 St., 19139
  • Haddington Library
    • 446 N 65 St., 19151
  • Joseph Coleman Northwest Regional Library
    • 68 W Chelten Ave., 19144
  • Lillian Marrero Library
    • 601 West Lehigh Ave., 19133
  • Frankford Library
    • 4634 Frankford Ave, 19124
  • Fox Chase Library
    • 501 Rhawn St., 19111

For more information on locations and hours click here.

