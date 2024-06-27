Overturned tractor trailer slows I-95 traffic in Delaware

Traffic was slowed along I-95 at I-495 in Delaware on Thursday morning after a tractor trailer overturned and lost its load.

As could be seen at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, an traffic was backed up for miles along I-95 as crews worked to clear materials that were scattered along the shoulder and roadway.

Officials with DelDOT said that the crash caused damage to the inside shoulder barrier and they expected crews to be working at least through rush hour in order to clear the wreck.

As of about 8 a.m., crews were still working to clear the area and traffic was slowed for miles through the area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not yet provided information on how this wreck may have occurred, and have not said if anyone was injured in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.