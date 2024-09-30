South Jersey

Overturned dump truck shutters I-76 east in NJ overnight

Several lanes of I-76 eastbound at Gloucester City in South Jersey were closed to traffic on early Monday morning due to an overturned dump truck on the roadway

By NBC10 Staff

Traffic along I-76 eastbound in southern New Jersey was diverted for hours overnight on Monday as an overturned dump truck had been causing issues for several hours.

According to officials, the incident happened at about 2:55 a.m. when a dump truck overturned along I-76 eastbound, just west of Exit 1B to I-295 in Gloucester City, NJ.

All lanes headed eastbound were closed between Market Street and I-295 for several hours due to clean up efforts.

However, as of about 6:45 a.m., the truck had been moved out of the roadway and, as seen by NBC10's SkyForce10, crews were in the process of reopening the roadway and traffic was starting to move through the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

