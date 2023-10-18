New Jersey

One dead in wrong way crash along Rt. 130 in NJ

An early morning crash left one person dead and shuttered lanes of Route 130 at Willingboro Township early Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

Crews were clearing a crash along Route 130 in Willingboro Township, New Jersey, that left one person dead, early Wednesday.

According to officials, a driver headed the wrong way in the northbound lanes caused a head-on crash with another vehicle at about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash occurred near Woolman Nursery along Route 130. Officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal was on the scene Wednesday morning to see a fleet of tow truck move to the crash, in order to help clear the roadway.

For nearly five hours overnight the road was closed in both directions. As of 6:30 a.m., the southbound lanes had reopened.

Officials said one person was killed in the crash, however this individual was not immediately identified. Also, according to police, two people were reportedly unaccounted for -- and may have fled the scene -- following the crash.

The driver of one of these vehicles was rescued by first responders.

This incident remains under investigation officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

