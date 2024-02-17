Delaware County

Officer hurt, alleged homicide suspect killed during pursuit, shooting in Delco, official says

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

A police officer in Delaware County is in the hospital after being shot twice on Saturday, officials from Upland Police told NBC10.

The officer is with the Chester Police Department and was shot twice, according to the official. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 9th and Kerlin streets in Chester, according to Upland Police Chief Mike Irey.

Officers with the Chester and Upland police departments tried to pull over a car that was suspected to be involved in a shooting on Saturday, Irey told NBC10.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The car fled from the officers and crashed at the intersection of 15th and Upland streets, Irey said.

The officers then chased the suspect on foot before gunshots were fired by the suspect and the Chester police officer, according to Irey.

Irey told NBC10 that the suspect is dead.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Donald Trump 45 mins ago

Trump hawks $399 branded shoes at ‘Sneaker Con,' a day after $355 million ruling against him

Pennsylvania 24 hours ago

Man stabs 19-year-old woman to death in Lower Makefield, police say

There were two Upland police officers involved in the incident and they were not hurt, the official said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware Countygun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us