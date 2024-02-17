A police officer in Delaware County is in the hospital after being shot twice on Saturday, officials from Upland Police told NBC10.

The officer is with the Chester Police Department and was shot twice, according to the official. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 9th and Kerlin streets in Chester, according to Upland Police Chief Mike Irey.

Officers with the Chester and Upland police departments tried to pull over a car that was suspected to be involved in a shooting on Saturday, Irey told NBC10.

The car fled from the officers and crashed at the intersection of 15th and Upland streets, Irey said.

The officers then chased the suspect on foot before gunshots were fired by the suspect and the Chester police officer, according to Irey.

Irey told NBC10 that the suspect is dead.

There were two Upland police officers involved in the incident and they were not hurt, the official said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.